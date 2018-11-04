https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Blazers-Giants-13361297.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Blazers-Giants
Giants 2, Blazers 1
First Period
1. Vancouver, Roman 8 (Byram) 19:18.
Penalties — None.
Second Period
2. Vancouver, Valenti 2 (Hendren, Nielsen) 12:49.
3. Kamloops, Franklin 12 (Centazzo, Mohr) 17:20 (pp).
Penalties — Dmytriw Van (tripping) 2:57; Lang Kam, Ettinger Van (roughing) 13:35.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Hardy Van (delay of game) 12:12; Loewen Kam (interference) 13:53.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|6
|10
|14
|_
|30
|Vancouver
|11
|8
|14
|_
|33
Goal — Kamloops: Ferguson (L, ). Vancouver: Tendeck (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-2; Vancouver: 0-1.
Referees — Adam Bloski, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Cole Cooke.
Attendance — 3,487 at Vancouver.
