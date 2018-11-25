Chiefs 3, Blazers 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Smith Kam (holding) 16:57.

Second Period

1. Spokane, Beckman 11 (Toporowski, Zummack) 15:45.

2. Spokane, Toporowski 8 (Zummack, Smith) 18:26 (sh).

Penalties — McGrew Spo (inter. on goaltender) 12:24; Kral Spo (hooking) 17:23.

Third Period

3. Kamloops, Stuart 7 (Lang, Schmiemann) 12:09 (pp).

4. Spokane, Beckman 12 (Zummack) 18:58 (en).

Penalties — Denomie Kam (hooking) 0:38; Smith Spo (hooking) 11:10.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 4 5 9 _ 18
Spokane 9 12 6 _ 27

Goal — Kamloops: Ferguson (L, ), Garand (0:00 third, 5 shots, 5 saves). Spokane: Brkin (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-3; Spokane: 0-2.

Referees — Nick Panter, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Anthony Guzzo, Dustin Minty.

Attendance — 6,089 at Spokane.