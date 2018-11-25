https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Blazers-Chiefs-13419320.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Blazers-Chiefs
Chiefs 3, Blazers 1
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Smith Kam (holding) 16:57.
Second Period
1. Spokane, Beckman 11 (Toporowski, Zummack) 15:45.
2. Spokane, Toporowski 8 (Zummack, Smith) 18:26 (sh).
Penalties — McGrew Spo (inter. on goaltender) 12:24; Kral Spo (hooking) 17:23.
Third Period
3. Kamloops, Stuart 7 (Lang, Schmiemann) 12:09 (pp).
4. Spokane, Beckman 12 (Zummack) 18:58 (en).
Penalties — Denomie Kam (hooking) 0:38; Smith Spo (hooking) 11:10.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|4
|5
|9
|_
|18
|Spokane
|9
|12
|6
|_
|27
Goal — Kamloops: Ferguson (L, ), Garand (0:00 third, 5 shots, 5 saves). Spokane: Brkin (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-3; Spokane: 0-2.
Referees — Nick Panter, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Anthony Guzzo, Dustin Minty.
Attendance — 6,089 at Spokane.
