HKO-WHL-Sums-Blades-Broncos

Blades 2, Broncos 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Davidson Sas (tripping) 14:43; Swift Current bench (too many men, served by Patterson) 16:09; Wouters Sas, Pouliot Sc, Waitzner Sc (roughing) 18:33.

Second Period

1. Swift Current, Elder 1 (Zawatsky, Patterson) 11:05.

2. Saskatoon, Gerlach 1 (Dach) 11:26.

Penalties — Regnier Sc (cross checking) 3:23; Florchuk Sas (interference) 4:16; Wouters Sas, Waitzner Sc (roughing) 15:27.

Third Period

3. Saskatoon, Gerlach 2 (Malysjev, Dach) 3:58.

Penalties — Pouliot Sc (holding) 15:12.

Shots on goal by

Saskatoon 12 11 13 _ 36 Swift Current 5 8 3 _ 16

Goal — Saskatoon: Maier (W, ). Swift Current: Hofer (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Saskatoon: 0-4; Swift Current: 0-2.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Levi Schutz.

Attendance — 2,890 at Swift Current.