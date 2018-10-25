Americans 4, Cougars 3 (SO)

First Period

1. Prince George, Moberg 3 (Boyle) 6:06.

2. Prince George, Maser 2 (Colina, Curtis) 7:21.

Penalties — Stevenson Tc (checking to the head major, misconduct) 14:35; Bouchard Tc (tripping) 4:07.

Second Period

3. Tri-City, Yaremko 9 (Stewart, Johnson) 2:16 (pp).

4. Prince George, Rhinehart 1 (Browne, Moberg) 10:35 (pp).

Penalties — Rhinehart Pg (cross checking) 1:55; Lakusta Pg (slashing) 2:16; Schmiemann Tc, MacLean Pg (roughing) 8:08; Johnson Tc (slashing) 10:02.

Third Period

5. Tri-City, AuCoin 8 (Johnson, Stewart) 1:22 (pp).

6. Tri-City, Hrabik 3 (Mutala) 8:32.

Penalties — Maser Pg (high sticking) 0:39; Mutala Tc (hooking) 9:58; Sawchuk Tc (delay of game) 11:46; Boyle Pg (inter. on goaltender) 14:16.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Brown Tc (hooking) 3:42.

Shootout — Tri-City wins 2-0

Prince George: , Browne miss, Mikhalchuk miss.

Tri-City: , Yaremko goal, AuCoin miss, Johnson goal.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 9 9 11 0 _ 30
Prince George 10 16 4 3 _ 33

Goal — Tri-City: Warm (W, ). Prince George: DiLaura (29 shots, 26 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 2-4; Prince George: 1-6.

Referees — Adam Griffiths, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Michael McGowan, Anthony Maletta.

Attendance — 2,130 at Prince George.