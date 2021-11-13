WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 14 12 2 0 0 73 29 24 Kelowna 11 7 3 0 1 43 41 15 Vancouver 12 7 4 1 0 42 37 15 Prince George 14 6 8 0 0 40 45 12 Victoria 14 1 11 2 0 27 66 4

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Seattle 13 10 2 1 0 50 34 21 Everett 11 10 0 0 1 42 19 21 Portland 14 5 8 0 1 35 50 11 Spokane 12 3 7 2 0 34 41 8 Tri-City 11 2 7 2 0 25 49 6

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 16 15 1 0 0 88 30 30 Saskatoon 16 11 4 1 0 58 47 23 Regina 15 6 9 0 0 48 51 12 Moose Jaw 14 6 8 0 0 45 51 12 Brandon 16 6 10 0 0 44 75 12 Prince Albert 15 5 9 0 1 38 57 11

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 19 12 6 1 0 67 48 25 Edmonton 17 11 3 2 1 64 40 25 Swift Current 15 5 7 2 1 40 50 13 Medicine Hat 13 4 6 2 1 35 41 11 Lethbridge 14 5 9 0 0 34 57 10 Calgary 12 5 7 0 0 31 45 10

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Saskatoon 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

Red Deer 5 Moose Jaw 2

Prince George 1 Vancouver 0

Wednesday's results

Winnipeg 5 Lethbridge 1

Red Deer 3 Regina 2

Edmonton 4 Prince Albert 2

Kelowna 3 Kamloops 2

Vancouver 5 Prince George 3

Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's results

Brandon 5 Lethbridge 2

Friday's results

Swift Current 5 Calgary 1

Edmonton 6 Regina 3

Red Deer 4 Prince Albert 2

Saskatoon 2 Brandon 1

Kelowna 5 Prince George 2

Kamloops 6 Vancouver 1

Seattle 4 Portland 2

Spokane at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Everett 6 Tri-City 0

Saturday's results

Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Regina, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Lethbridge at Moose Jaw, 4 p.m.

Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Everett at Portland, 7 p.m.