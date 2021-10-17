WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 2 2 0 0 0 11 7 4 Kamloops 5 4 1 0 0 29 16 8 Kelowna 3 2 1 0 0 13 12 4 Victoria 5 1 4 0 0 16 26 2 Prince George 3 0 3 0 0 12 20 0

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 4 4 0 0 0 16 7 8 Portland 6 3 2 0 1 16 17 7 Seattle 5 2 2 1 0 14 16 5 Spokane 6 2 3 1 0 17 18 5 Tri-City 5 2 3 0 0 14 19 4

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 6 6 0 0 0 40 10 12 Saskatoon 6 4 1 1 0 23 19 9 Brandon 7 4 3 0 0 23 34 8 Moose Jaw 6 3 3 0 0 21 15 6 Regina 7 2 5 0 0 19 25 4 Prince Albert 7 2 5 0 0 12 29 4

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 6 4 1 0 1 15 10 9 Lethbridge 5 3 2 0 0 16 10 6 Red Deer 7 3 3 1 0 21 15 7 Medicine Hat 6 2 3 0 1 11 16 5 Swift Current 6 2 3 1 0 11 17 5 Calgary 5 2 3 0 0 10 22 4

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Prince Albert 3 Moose Jaw 2

Brandon 5 Saskatoon 4 (OT)

Kamloops 8 Victoria 3

Friday's results

Red Deer 8 Calgary 1

Saskatoon 4 Medicine Hat 0

Winnipeg 4 Regina 2

Moose Jaw 4 Prince Albert 1

Edmonton 4 Lethbridge 0

Spokane 3 Tri-City 0

Everett 5 Seattle 4 (OT)

Kelowna 4 Kamloops 2

Saturday's results

Calgary 2 Red Deer 0

Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Brandon 4 Swift Current 3 (OT)

Portland 4 Tri-City 3

Winnipeg 6 Regina 3

Prince Albert 3 Medicine Hat 2 (SO)

Saskatoon 4 Moose Jaw 3

Everett 3 Seattle 0

Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Sunday's results

Victoria at Prince George, 2 p.m.

Swift Current at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Moose Jaw at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.