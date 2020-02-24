HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Kamloops
|56
|35
|17
|3
|1
|235
|152
|74
|Victoria
|58
|30
|21
|5
|2
|162
|169
|67
|Vancouver
|56
|30
|21
|3
|2
|170
|147
|65
|Kelowna
|56
|25
|26
|2
|3
|154
|185
|55
|Prince George
|55
|17
|31
|3
|4
|121
|176
|41
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Portland
|57
|40
|10
|3
|4
|240
|149
|87
|x-Everett
|56
|40
|12
|3
|1
|197
|129
|84
|x-Spokane
|58
|35
|18
|4
|1
|225
|168
|75
|Seattle
|58
|23
|28
|4
|3
|163
|214
|53
|Tri-City
|56
|17
|34
|4
|1
|148
|256
|39
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Prince Albert
|57
|32
|16
|5
|4
|188
|143
|73
|Winnipeg
|56
|34
|21
|1
|0
|208
|187
|69
|Brandon
|58
|31
|21
|4
|2
|206
|161
|68
|Saskatoon
|57
|30
|22
|2
|3
|191
|183
|65
|Regina
|57
|20
|31
|4
|2
|167
|231
|46
|Moose Jaw
|55
|12
|39
|4
|0
|128
|260
|28
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Edmonton
|58
|39
|10
|6
|3
|214
|150
|87
|x-Lethbridge
|57
|35
|15
|2
|5
|231
|170
|77
|x-Medicine Hat
|57
|35
|19
|2
|1
|236
|173
|73
|x-Calgary
|57
|33
|19
|4
|1
|200
|171
|71
|Red Deer
|57
|21
|31
|2
|3
|165
|231
|47
|Swift Current
|56
|10
|42
|1
|3
|116
|260
|24
Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Friday's results
Spokane 5 Swift Current 1
Saskatoon 6 Regina 3
Brandon 5 Edmonton 2
Lethbridge 8 Moose Jaw 2
Medicine Hat 4 Tri-City 2
Portland 5 Seattle 3
Kelowna 3 Victoria 2
Vancouver 6 Calgary 5
Everett 4 Prince George 2
Saturday's results
Saskatoon 8 Swift Current 1
Edmonton 2 Regina 1 (OT)
Prince Albert 2 Brandon 1
Red Deer 7 Tri-City 5
Seattle 3 Portland 2
Spokane 2 Medicine Hat 1
Calgary 6 Kamloops 4
Everett 2 Vancouver 1
Victoria 4 Kelowna 3 (SO)
Sunday's results
Regina 4 Brandon 3 (OT)
Everett 6 Portland 2
Prince George 2 Seattle 1 (OT)
Tuesday's games
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 11 a.m.
Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Brandon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's games
Winnipeg at Calgary, 11 a.m.
Friday's games
Medicine Hat at Regina, 7 p.m.
Swift Current at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Everett at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.