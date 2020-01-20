HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|44
|30
|11
|2
|1
|191
|106
|63
|Victoria
|43
|25
|15
|3
|0
|113
|111
|53
|Kelowna
|43
|21
|19
|1
|2
|116
|135
|45
|Vancouver
|42
|19
|19
|2
|2
|107
|112
|42
|Prince George
|43
|12
|24
|3
|4
|92
|143
|31
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portland
|43
|32
|6
|2
|3
|177
|101
|69
|Everett
|42
|28
|11
|2
|1
|146
|107
|59
|Spokane
|43
|23
|15
|4
|1
|159
|130
|51
|Seattle
|42
|18
|21
|2
|1
|122
|162
|39
|Tri-City
|42
|14
|23
|4
|1
|110
|177
|33
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Winnipeg
|43
|27
|15
|1
|0
|159
|146
|55
|Prince Albert
|45
|23
|14
|5
|3
|149
|123
|54
|Brandon
|44
|24
|17
|1
|2
|158
|119
|51
|Saskatoon
|43
|22
|18
|1
|2
|133
|139
|47
|Regina
|43
|13
|25
|3
|2
|126
|175
|31
|Moose Jaw
|40
|11
|27
|2
|0
|96
|176
|24
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|46
|30
|7
|6
|3
|170
|122
|69
|Medicine Hat
|44
|29
|13
|1
|1
|190
|136
|60
|Lethbridge
|44
|26
|11
|2
|5
|169
|122
|59
|Calgary
|42
|22
|15
|4
|1
|141
|130
|49
|Red Deer
|43
|15
|23
|2
|3
|121
|177
|35
|Swift Current
|42
|9
|29
|1
|3
|89
|185
|22
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Friday's results
Saskatoon 5 Swift Current 0
Prince George 3 Moose Jaw 2
Brandon 3 Calgary 1
Lethbridge 4 Red Deer 3 (OT)
Prince Albert 2 Edmonton 1 (OT)
Kamloops 12 Tri-City 3
Portland 5 Spokane 3
Vancouver 4 Victoria 1
Seattle 4 Regina 2
Everett 3 Kelowna 2
Saturday's results
Brandon 6 Moose Jaw 0
Saskatoon 7 Swift Current 2
Winnipeg 5 Calgary 2
Portland 7 Kelowna 0
Red Deer 4 Prince Albert 3 (SO)
Medicine Hat 6 Lethbridge 2
Kamloops 9 Tri-City 0
Everett 8 Seattle 0
Vancouver 6 Victoria 2
Spokane 6 Regina 2
Sunday's results
Edmonton 4 Medicine Hat 2
Kamloops 4 Vancouver 0
Kelowna at Portland, 5 p.m.
Everett at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Edmonton at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's games
Everett at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Edmonton at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Regina, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-City at Portland, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.