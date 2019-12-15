HKO-WHL-Standings
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|33
|21
|9
|2
|1
|132
|84
|45
|Kelowna
|31
|18
|10
|1
|2
|92
|88
|39
|Victoria
|27
|16
|9
|2
|0
|73
|73
|34
|Vancouver
|29
|14
|13
|1
|1
|77
|80
|30
|Prince George
|30
|6
|20
|1
|3
|61
|105
|16
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portland
|30
|21
|6
|1
|2
|112
|69
|45
|Everett
|29
|21
|6
|2
|0
|97
|63
|44
|Spokane
|30
|18
|9
|3
|0
|107
|75
|39
|Tri-City
|28
|12
|13
|2
|1
|74
|97
|27
|Seattle
|30
|10
|17
|2
|1
|72
|112
|23
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|32
|20
|8
|3
|1
|118
|80
|44
|Winnipeg
|31
|18
|12
|1
|0
|108
|118
|37
|Saskatoon
|32
|14
|15
|1
|2
|89
|112
|31
|Brandon
|32
|14
|15
|1
|2
|120
|102
|31
|Moose Jaw
|29
|10
|17
|2
|0
|75
|123
|22
|Regina
|29
|8
|18
|3
|0
|77
|115
|19
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|34
|21
|6
|5
|2
|128
|95
|49
|Medicine Hat
|32
|22
|9
|1
|0
|142
|102
|45
|Lethbridge
|34
|20
|9
|0
|5
|131
|92
|45
|Calgary
|29
|15
|10
|3
|1
|99
|90
|34
|Red Deer
|31
|11
|17
|0
|3
|93
|130
|25
|Swift Current
|30
|6
|21
|1
|2
|62
|134
|15
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Wednesday's results
Kamloops 4 Regina 2
Medicine Hat 8 Prince Albert 4
Winnipeg 3 Kelowna 1
Edmonton 3 Swift Current 1
Lethbridge 4 Red Deer 2
Friday's results
Kamloops 5 Saskatoon 2
Regina 4 Kelowna 3
Prince Albert 3 Winnipeg 1
Brandon 11 Moose Jaw 1
Red Deer 6 Medicine Hat 4
Edmonton 5 Swift Current 1
Victoria 3 Prince George 2 (SO)
Portland 3 Everett 2 (OT)
Seattle 5 Tri-City 1
Saturday's results
Kamloops 4 Prince Albert 2
Kelowna 5 Moose Jaw 4 (OT)
Swift Current at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge 3 Calgary 0
Spokane 5 Seattle 2
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's results
Lethbridge at Calgary, 2 p.m.
Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Regina, 4 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 5 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Brandon at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Spokane at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.