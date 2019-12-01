HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 26 16 9 0 1 102 63 33 Kelowna 24 13 8 1 2 72 70 29 Vancouver 25 13 10 1 1 69 67 28 Victoria 22 13 8 1 0 58 59 27 Prince George 24 6 16 0 2 50 82 14

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 23 17 5 1 0 73 52 35 Portland 24 16 5 1 2 90 57 35 Spokane 24 12 9 3 0 84 63 27 Tri-City 24 11 10 2 1 63 80 25 Seattle 23 7 13 2 1 55 93 17

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 26 17 5 3 1 101 63 38 Saskatoon 28 14 12 1 1 78 87 30 Winnipeg 25 13 11 1 0 87 102 27 Brandon 27 12 14 1 0 93 86 25 Moose Jaw 22 9 12 1 0 58 83 19 Regina 23 5 16 2 0 61 93 12

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Lethbridge 28 17 7 0 4 112 72 38 Edmonton 28 16 6 4 2 97 85 38 Medicine Hat 25 17 7 1 0 101 68 35 Calgary 24 14 7 2 1 89 72 31 Red Deer 24 7 14 0 3 62 107 17 Swift Current 23 6 14 1 2 49 100 15

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Lethbridge 4 Regina 1

Kamloops 5 Edmonton 3

Victoria 4 Seattle 2

Saskatoon 2 Tri-City 1

Everett 4 Spokane 0

Friday's results

Prince Albert 4 Swift Current 1

Medicine Hat 6 Moose Jaw 0

Brandon 7 Winnipeg 4

Saskatoon 4 Lethbridge 3 (SO)

Calgary 4 Regina 1

Portland 2 Kamloops 1 (SO)

Victoria 3 Tri-City 1

Vancouver 3 Spokane 2 (OT)

Saturday's results

Edmonton 5 Calgary 4

Prince Albert at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Regina at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Victoria at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Regina at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Red Deer at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Swift Current at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Portland at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Swift Current at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Everett at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Portland at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.