HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Vancouver
|46
|31
|12
|2
|1
|150
|109
|65
|Victoria
|46
|24
|20
|1
|1
|133
|141
|50
|Kelowna
|48
|20
|24
|3
|1
|119
|150
|44
|Kamloops
|47
|19
|25
|2
|1
|135
|156
|41
|Prince George
|48
|16
|27
|3
|2
|105
|156
|37
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|49
|35
|12
|1
|1
|167
|98
|72
|Portland
|48
|30
|13
|3
|2
|198
|144
|65
|Tri-City
|46
|25
|18
|2
|1
|139
|143
|53
|Spokane
|46
|24
|17
|2
|3
|161
|156
|53
|Seattle
|46
|18
|22
|5
|1
|156
|169
|42
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|49
|41
|6
|0
|2
|223
|109
|84
|Saskatoon
|49
|29
|13
|7
|0
|175
|145
|65
|Moose Jaw
|46
|27
|11
|6
|2
|152
|128
|62
|Brandon
|45
|20
|19
|3
|3
|150
|155
|46
|Regina
|49
|13
|33
|1
|2
|127
|199
|29
|Swift Current
|47
|10
|34
|2
|1
|105
|192
|23
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|49
|26
|15
|4
|4
|179
|157
|60
|Red Deer
|46
|28
|15
|2
|1
|163
|145
|59
|Medicine Hat
|48
|27
|17
|2
|2
|159
|150
|58
|Lethbridge
|48
|25
|15
|4
|4
|177
|181
|58
|Calgary
|46
|23
|19
|3
|1
|165
|160
|50
|Kootenay
|50
|10
|32
|7
|1
|136
|231
|28
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Friday's results
Saskatoon 5 Swift Current 2
Regina 4 Brandon 0
Calgary 4 Prince George 1
Medicine Hat 5 Red Deer 3
Moose Jaw 5 Edmonton 2
Kamloops 3 Spokane 0
Everett 2 Tri-City 0
Victoria 4 Kelowna 3
Lethbridge 4 Seattle 3
Saturday's results
Swift Current 5 Saskatoon 4 (OT)
Brandon 3 Regina 2 (SO)
Portland 3 Seattle 2 (OT)
Prince Albert 7 Kootenay 3
Red Deer 5 Prince George 1
Moose Jaw 3 Medicine Hat 1
Kamloops 3 Victoria 2 (SO)
Tri-City 3 Spokane 1
Everett 9 Lethbridge 1
Vancouver 2 Kelowna 1
Sunday's results
Calgary 4 Kootenay 1
Edmonton 2 Prince George 1
Kelowna 4 Vancouver 3 (SO)
Portland 3 Lethbridge 0
Seattle 5 Kamloops 2
Tuesday's games
Calgary at Regina, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Calgary at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's games
Saskatoon at Regina, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Swift Current at Kootenay, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 7 p.m.
Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Kelowna at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Everett at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday's games
Edmonton at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 6 p.m.
Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.