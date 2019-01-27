HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Vancouver
|44
|30
|12
|2
|0
|145
|104
|62
|Victoria
|45
|24
|20
|1
|0
|131
|138
|49
|Kelowna
|46
|19
|23
|3
|1
|114
|145
|42
|Kamloops
|45
|18
|24
|2
|1
|130
|149
|39
|Prince George
|46
|16
|25
|3
|2
|104
|150
|37
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|48
|34
|12
|1
|1
|158
|97
|70
|Portland
|46
|28
|13
|3
|2
|193
|142
|61
|Spokane
|45
|24
|16
|2
|3
|160
|153
|53
|Tri-City
|45
|24
|18
|2
|1
|136
|142
|51
|Seattle
|44
|17
|22
|4
|1
|149
|165
|39
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|48
|40
|6
|0
|2
|219
|107
|82
|Saskatoon
|48
|29
|13
|6
|0
|175
|142
|64
|Moose Jaw
|45
|26
|11
|6
|2
|150
|127
|60
|Brandon
|44
|19
|19
|3
|3
|149
|154
|44
|Regina
|48
|13
|33
|1
|1
|126
|198
|28
|Swift Current
|46
|9
|34
|2
|1
|102
|192
|21
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lethbridge
|46
|25
|13
|4
|4
|176
|169
|58
|Medicine Hat
|47
|27
|16
|2
|2
|158
|148
|58
|Edmonton
|48
|25
|15
|4
|4
|177
|156
|58
|Red Deer
|45
|27
|15
|2
|1
|159
|145
|57
|Calgary
|45
|22
|19
|3
|1
|161
|159
|48
|Kootenay
|48
|10
|30
|7
|1
|133
|223
|28
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Wednesday's results
Portland 4 Tri-City 2
Thursday's results
Vancouver 3 Prince Albert 1
Friday's results
Saskatoon 5 Swift Current 2
Regina 4 Brandon 0
Calgary 4 Prince George 1
Medicine Hat 5 Red Deer 3
Moose Jaw 5 Edmonton 2
Kamloops 3 Spokane 0
Everett 2 Tri-City 0
Victoria 4 Kelowna 3
Lethbridge 4 Seattle 3
Saturday's results
Swift Current at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Regina at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.
Prince Albert at Kootenay, 7 p.m.
Prince George at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Lethbridge at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Kootenay at Calgary, 2 p.m.
Prince George at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Kelowna at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Lethbridge at Portland, 5 p.m.
Kamloops at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Calgary at Regina, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Calgary at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.