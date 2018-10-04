HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Victoria 4 4 0 0 0 16 7 8 Vancouver 4 3 1 0 0 12 9 6 Prince George 4 2 2 0 1 11 16 5 Kamloops 4 2 2 0 0 12 11 4 Kelowna 5 1 4 0 0 11 16 2

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Spokane 3 2 1 0 1 18 18 5 Seattle 3 2 1 0 0 10 8 4 Tri-City 3 2 1 0 0 14 9 4 Everett 4 2 2 0 0 8 9 4 Portland 3 1 2 0 1 13 16 3

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 5 5 0 0 0 26 11 10 Brandon 3 3 0 0 0 14 7 6 Saskatoon 5 3 2 0 0 20 13 6 Moose Jaw 3 1 2 1 0 9 12 3 Regina 4 0 4 0 0 8 20 0 Swift Current 4 0 4 0 0 3 20 0

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 5 5 0 0 0 22 9 10 Red Deer 6 4 2 0 0 23 22 8 Lethbridge 4 2 2 0 0 18 19 4 Medicine Hat 4 1 3 0 1 15 20 3 Kootenay 3 1 2 0 0 12 16 2 Calgary 3 0 3 1 0 14 21 1

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday's results

Red Deer 6 Calgary 5 (OT)

Moose Jaw 2 Regina 1

Vancouver 5 Spokane 4 (SO)

Prince Albert 4 Saskatoon 1

Tuesday's results

Red Deer 5 Saskatoon 4

Wednesday's results

Prince Albert at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Edmonton at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Regina at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Prince Albert at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Edmonton at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's games

Prince Albert at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Kootenay, 4 p.m.