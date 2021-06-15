H&M says sales up 75% as more people get vaccinated

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB said Tuesday sales had increased 75% in Q2 and early June, affecting both online purchases and physical stores, adding that 1,300 stores were temporarily closed at the start of the period due to the pandemic.

Those who remained open faced coronavirus restrictions, including on opening hours, number of customers and store space, the group said. In Hennes & Mauritz’s large markets, such as France and Germany, stores were closed throughout most of the quarter.