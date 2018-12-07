H.E.R., Ella Mai, Mendes and more react to the Grammy noms

FILE - In this June 24, 2018 file photo, H.E.R. performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A list of nominees in the top categories at the 2019 Grammys, including Kendrick Lamar, who is the leader with eight nominations, were announced Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, by the Recording Academy. Drake, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, Maren Morris, SZA, Kacey Musgraves and Greta Van Fleet also scored multiple nominations. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this June 24, 2018 file photo, H.E.R. performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A list of nominees in the top categories at the 2019 Grammys, including Kendrick Lamar, who is ... more Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close H.E.R., Ella Mai, Mendes and more react to the Grammy noms 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — How some of the nominees reacted to when they heard they were up for Grammy Awards, which will be handed out Feb. 10 in Los Angeles:

"THIS IS INSANE. I DON'T KNOW WHAT TO SAY. 5 NOMINATIONS?????" — H.E.R. on Twitter, reacting to her nominations for album of the year, best new artist, best R&B album, best R&B performance and best R&B song.

"song of the year and best r&b song be de da doooooo" — Ella Mai, whose song "Boo'd Up" is nominated in both categories, said on Twitter.

"Unbelievable, speechless right now. I LOVE YOU." — Shawn Mendes, nominated for song of the year and best pop vocal album, posted on Twitter.

"WHY DON'T YOU JUST MEET ME AT THE GRAMMYS! 5 nominations?! I am so honored @RecordingAcad and so proud of all my GRAMMY NOMINATED FRIENDS." — Maren Morris, nominee for record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best country solo performance/country and best country song, said on Twitter.

"Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y'all... thank you @xtina. I love you so much." — Demi Lovato, nominated for best pop duo/group performance for "Fall in Line" her feature with Christina Aguilera, posted on Twitter.

"Two?!" — Jonathan McReynolds, a nominee for best gospel performance song and best gospel album, said on Instagram.

"What a humbling list of friends and creative influences to be on. Thank you @RecordingAcad! We're all on a group DM coordinating our #Grammy ourfits" — Patton Oswalt, nominated for best comedy album, said on Twitter.

"#DreamComeTrue" — Bebe Rexha, nominated for best new artist, posted in an Instagram video .