Gusty Santa Ana winds sweep Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s stormy December ended dry and blustery Tuesday as gusty Santa Ana winds swept from the interior out to sea.

The northeast winds topped 60 mph (96 kph) in Los Angeles County mountains and howled at speeds over 70 mph (112 kph) at two locations in San Diego County before dawn, the National Weather Service said.

The winds were expected to settle down later in the day, easing conditions for people who camp overnight in Pasadena to see the Rose Parade and setting up Chamber of Commerce weather for the New Year’s Day floral spectacle.

“Fortunately, any parades in Pasadena should be wind-free on Wednesday,” the National Weather Service wrote.

It has only rained 10 times during the past 130 Rose Parades, and not since 2006.

A storm that sideswiped Southern California on Monday continued southbound off Baja California and lingering clouds and scattered light showers were expected to rapidly decrease, the San Diego weather office said, forecasting “an extended spell of remarkably mild and tranquil winter weather.”

Storms this month brought heavy snow and rain to Southern California.

Downtown Los Angeles recorded more than 4.8 inches (12.2 centimeters) of rain in December, more than double the normal amount.