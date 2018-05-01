Gunnery to hold Founder’s Day Regatta

The Gunnery in Washington will hold its 59th annual Founder’s Day Regatta at Lake Waramaug May 6.

Twenty-one high school teams, with more than 1,000 student athletes, are scheduled to participate in the event (www.Gunnery.org/FoundersDay).

“This year marks the 70th anniversary of The Gunnery boys rowing team and the 40th anniversary of The Gunnery girls rowing team,” said Lincoln Turner, boys’ head coach.

“We are also pleased to announce that we have installed a brand-new race course at the lake for this occasion, and next year, the regatta itself turns 60, which will be cause for celebration,” Turner said.

Heats will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until about 12:30 p.m. at Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent.

Following lunch, the afternoon session will begin with novice races and conclude with the grand and petite finals.

Teams will compete for a boys’ team overall points trophy and a girls’ team overall points trophy.

The boys first boats also race for the George H. Lorenz Memorial Trophy and the girls first boats race for the Kathryn L. Conroy Cup.

Joining The Gunnery on its home course will be Belmont Hill School, Berkshire School, Brooks School, Brewster Academy, Canterbury School, Choate Rosemary Hall, Deerfield Academy, Forman School, Greenwich Academy, Hopkins School, Lyme-Old Lyme High School, Milton High School, Miss Porter’s School, Pomfret School, Rumsey Hall, South Kent School, Taft School, Thayer Academy, Valley Regional High School and Worcester Public Schools.

The finish line is located at the state park at the northwest corner of the lake.

Shuttles for all visitors and will run in a loop from the parking areas to the regatta site.

For information on parking and directions, visit the link above.