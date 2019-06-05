Gunnery coach honored as Coach of the Year

The Gunnery in Washington has announced Mike Marich has been named the Mike Fuller Head Coach of the Year by the Western New England Secondary School Lacrosse Association (WNESSLA) for 2019.

The honor is selected by the coaches in the league.

Marich, who lives in Washington with his wife, is director of athletics and head coach for boys’ varsity lacrosse at The Gunnery.

“I am honored and humbled to earn the Mike Fuller Award this year,” Marich said. “All of the credit goes to the student-athletes on the team and to our assistant coaches, Seth Low, and Matt Cox.”

“We were blessed with a group of hardworking boys who played for each other and represented themselves and their school with class every day,” he said. “ I couldn’t be prouder of all that they have accomplished this year.”

This spring the boys’ varsity lacrosse team finished their season with a record of 14‒5.

The team won the first playoff game in the Colonial Tournament against Canterbury, 9-3, which clinched The Gunnery-Canterbury Cup for the school this year, and senior attackman Jared Rainville, who will attend and play Division III lacrosse at Connecticut College in the fall, was named U.S. Lacrosse All-American for the 2019 season.

Marich joined the Highlander coaching staff in 2013.

A native of Long Island, New York, Marich played four years at defense for John Danowski at Hofstra University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He has remained actively involved in the sport since graduation. He has coached boys at all levels for John Jay Youth Lacrosse in Westchester, New York, and for 3D NE South Lacrosse here in Connecticut.

Marich was named Director of Athletics in July 2016. That same year, he led the boys’ varsity lacrosse team to win the Colonial Tournament and capture the WNESSLA Division II title, and also was named the Mike Fuller Head Coach of the Year by WNESSLA.