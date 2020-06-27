Gunn museum honored for ‘An American Story’ exhibit

The Gunn Historical Museum in Washington has been recognized with three prestigious awards for its exhibit “Washington, Connecticut, An American Story.”

The innovative work designed by SandorMax, and made possible by a grant from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, was created by museum staff and volunteers and shares the story of the unique people, places, and events that have shaped Washington’s rich history.

“We are very proud to have our exhibit ‘Washington Connecticut, An American Story’ recognized for three prestigious local and national awards,” said Sal Sorce, president of the board of trustees. “The awards reflect the exceptional skills, knowledge and enthusiasm of a committed project team. We hope the exhibit excites our visitors with the many wonderful stories and artifacts that comprise Washington's rich history.”

The museum received the

American Association for State and Local History: 2020 Award of Excellence, the Connecticut League of History Organizations: 2020 Award of Merit and the Graphic Design USA: 2019 American Graphic Design Award.

The AASLH Leadership in History Awards is the nation’s most prestigious competition for recognition of achievement in state and local history.

The awards program encourages standards of excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of history throughout the United States, and the winners represent the best in the field.

By publicly recognizing superior and innovative achievements, the Leadership in History Award winners serve as models and inspiration for others.

The Connecticut League of History Organizations presents Awards of Merit to institutions and individuals who demonstrate the highest of professional standards and who enhance and further the understanding of Connecticut history.

The purpose of the Awards of Merit is to recognize the care, thought and effort invested in these contributions and to inspire and encourage others by acknowledging exceptional contributions to state and local history.

“We are impressed with the Gunn Museum’s well-developed research process and involvement of the community in formulating the exhibition’s content,” the CLHO Awards Committee said of the exhibit. “The result was a thoughtful, comprehensive history of the town of Washington that connected this one place with the larger American story in meaningful ways.”

Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) is a leading organization for the design industry whose mission is to identify and showcase best practices and exemplary design in all forms.

Headquartered on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, GDUSA highlights organizations who have demonstrated design excellence on a national level. Of the 10,000 entries submitted in 2019, a highly selective 10 percent were chosen as a winner.

The Gunn Historical Museum is located at 5 Wykeham Road in Washington and reopened June 20.

The exhibit can be viewed by appointment Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All visitors are required to wear face masks, and the number of people in a group should be no more than five.

To schedule an appointment to view the exhibit, call the museum at 860-868-7756 or email info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.