Gunn library to ring in ‘Booked’ fundraiser

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington is introducing a new fundraising event to replace the three-decade old Washington Connecticut Antiques Show.

The new event, “BOOKED! The Next Chapter,” a chic cocktail party, will be held Oct. 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bryan Memorial Town Hall.

Ryan Brown Caterers of Brooklyn will provide hors d’oeuvres and a signature cocktail while live jazz will be performed by the Bentley Lewis Trio.

The event will also include a highly curated silent auction featuring high end leather goods, art, jewelry, and customized events and services from local businesses and restaurants.

The fall event is one of the primary annual fundraisers for Gunn Memorial Library, Inc., the town’s public library, which, in addition to taxpayer dollars, depends largely on private contributions and events like this to support the greater part of its operating budget.

Entry begins at $125. Reservations can be made by visiting www.gunnlibrary.org.

For more information, call 860-868-7586.