Gunn Museum in Washington hosting virtual talk: 'How Baseball Happened'

WASHINGTON — Thomas W. Gilbert, author of “How Baseball Happened: Outrageous Lies Exposed! The True Story Revealed,” will give a free, illustrated virtual presentation on Monday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Register to receive the Zoom link by visiting gunnlibrary.org and going to the registration page.

In this lecture, Gilbert tells the story of where America’s first national sport came from and how it conquered the nation, an announcement said. Included is a mention of Washington, Connecticut’s place in baseball history with one of the earliest images of a baseball game in action: The Gunnery Reunion Game played on the Green on Aug. 4, 1869.

Gilbert is a baseball historian and author who has written numerous books on baseball, including: “Baseball and the Color Line,” “Playing First, Roberto Clemente” and “How Baseball Happened.”

For more information, view the museum’s website or contact the museum, 5 Wykeham Road, at 860-868-7756 or send an email to info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.