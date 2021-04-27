Gunn Memorial Junior Library in Washington offers May events

WASHINGTON — Gunn Memorial Junior Library at 5 Wykeham Road is offering the following programs:

May the Fourth Be With You, Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. To celebrate all things Star Wars, there will be both outdoor and indoor activities, a photobooth, and a goodie bag. Registration is required and each participant will need to register for a time slot on the library’s website. There will be 30-minute sessions with limited numbers to maintain safety guidelines. There will be a 15-minute interval between each session for sanitizing and cleaning. Masks and social distancing are necessary. Children and parents are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters.