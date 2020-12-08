Gunmen kill TV cameraman in northwestern Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a journalist in the northwestern Pakistani city of Dera Ismail Khan, police said Tuesday.

Police officer Aslam Khan said gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire on Qais Javed near his home after midnight and fled from the scene. Khan said Javed was shot multiple times and was rushed to the city's main hospital but died on the way. Javed, 37, previously worked as a cameraman at a top local television station and had recently started his own web channel.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the killing and police said they were investigating to determine the motive. Javed was Christian and extremist groups have targeted members of religious minorities in recent years. Islamic militants have also targeted journalists in the region.

Pakistan is considered to be one of the most dangerous places for journalists as 70 have been killed in the country in last two decades, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.