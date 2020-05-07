Suspect caught after 3 dead in string of Houston shootings

HOUSTON (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting three men during the span of less than an hour at separate locations in Houston was captured early Thursday following a short chase, police said.

Joshua Kelsey, 35, was taken into custody about 4 a.m. and was driving a car that was stolen from the scene of the first slaying Wednesday night, Houston police said in a post on Twitter.

The shootings appear to be drug-related, Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said. Kelsey was described by police as a suspect in the slayings, but no charges were announced as of early Thursday.

He is

“Kelsey is now being questioned by homicide detectives,” the post said.

The first shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. and left one man dead and another person injured, Finner said. The gunman then forced his way into a home and fatally shot a 60-year-old man, Finner said.

The gunman then drove to another house about 9 p.m. and fatally shot a man, police said.

Names of the dead and additional details about the circumstances of the shootings weren't immediately released.