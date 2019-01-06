Gun maker's move to eastern Iowa brings big contract

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — A gun-making group moving to eastern Iowa is bringing with it a $25 million contract to make rifles for a European nation's military.

The Quad-City Times reports that Lewis Machine & Tool is relocating from Milan, Illinois, to its new and much larger plant in Eldridge, Iowa, where it will supply the Estonian Defence Forces with 16,000 rifles.

Estonia borders Russia and the Baltic Sea in northern Europe.

Matt Pruitt, the company's sales and marketing director, says all of the rifles will be made in Eldridge. He says the thousands of firearms represent the company's largest order, but not its largest invoice. He says the company landed a $30 million deal with the United Kingdom in 2009.