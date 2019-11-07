Gulfport and Starkville awarded federal money for roads

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi cities are receiving federal grants for road construction.

Both of the state's U.S. senators and two of its representatives announced Wednesday that Gulfport will receive nearly $20.5 million and Starkville will receive nearly $12.7 million.

The money for Gulfport is to add nearly 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of road to connect Daniel Boulevard to existing commercial centers along Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 49 and Airport Road.

The money for Starkville is for improvement of 1.4 miles (2.3 kilometers) of roadway along Mississippi Highway 182/MLK Drive near downtown.

The U.S. Department of Transportation money is from a grant program that federal officials say is highly competitive. Projects are supposed to help with economic development efforts.