Guilty plea in Mississippi health care fraud case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman has pleaded guilty in a federal health care fraud case, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of health care fraud involving Medicare and other health benefit programs, said the news release distributed Thursday. Prosecutors said Harden submitted fraudulent bills for medical equipment on behalf of her business, which operated as Duracare Home Medical Equipment in the Hattiesburg area.