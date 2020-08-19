Guidelines set for free, reduced-priced meals

School boards in the Greater New Milford area have announced their policy for determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced price meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

School have adopted the United States Department of Agriculture’s Income Eligibility Guidelines following family size and income criteria for determining eligibility.

The following income guidelines will be used in Connecticut from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021:

FREE MEALS/MILK

Number in family 1: annual gross income, $16,588; monthly gross income, $1,383; twice per month income, $692; every two weeks gross income, $638; and weekly gross income, $319.

Number in family, 2: annual gross income, $22,412; monthly gross income, $1,868; twice per month income, $934; every two weeks, $862; and weekly gross income, $431.

For each additional family member, add $5,824 to determine annual gross income; $486 to determine monthly gross income; $243 to determine twice per month gross income; $224 to determine every two weeks gross income; and $112 to determine weekly gross income.

REDUCED PRICE MEALS

Number in family, 1: annual gross income, $23,606; monthly gross income, $1,968; twice per month gross income, $984; every two weeks gross income, $908; and weekly gross income, $454..

Number in family, 2: annual gross income, $31,894; monthly gross income, $2,658; twice per month gross income,; every $1,329; two weeks gross income, $1,227; and weekly gross income, $614.

For each additional family member, add $8,288 to determine annual gross income; $691 to determine monthly gross income; $346 to determine twice per month gross income; $319 to determine every two weeks gross income; and $160 to determine weekly gross income.

For more information or to obtain an application for the new school year, call the appropriate school district.