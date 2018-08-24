Guidelines set for free, reduced-priced meals

School boards in the Greater New Milford area have announced their policy for determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced price meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

School have adopted the United States Department of Agriculture’s Income Eligibility Guidelines following family size and income criteria for determining eligibility.

The following income guidelines will be used in Connecticut from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019:

FREE MEALS

Number in family 1: annual gross income, $15,782; monthly gross income, $1,316; twice per month income, $658; every two weeks gross income, $607; and weekly gross income, $304.

Number in family, 2: annual gross income, $21,398 monthly gross income, $1,784; twice per month income, $892; every two weeks, $823; and weekly gross income, $412.

For each additional family member, add $5,616 to determine annual gross income; $468 to determine monthly gross income; $234 to determine twice per month gross income; $216 to determine every two weeks gross income; and $108 to determine weekly gross income.

REDUCED PRICE MEALS

Number in family, 1: annual gross income, $22,459; monthly gross income, $1,872; twice per month gross income, $936; every two weeks gross income, $864; and weekly gross income, $432.

Number in family, 2: annual gross income, $30,451; monthly gross income, $2,538; twice per month gross income, $1,269; every two weeks gross income, $1,172; and weekly gross income, $586.

For each additional family member, add $7,992 to determine annual gross income; $666 to determine monthly gross income; $333 to determine twice per month gross income; $308 to determine every two weeks gross income; and $154 to determine weekly gross income.

For more information or to obtain an application for the new school year, call the appropriate school district.