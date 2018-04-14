Guided hike to focus on frogs

Naromi Land Trust in Sherman and Great Hollow Nature Preserve in New Fairfield will team up to offer a guided hike to witness the spring migration and breeding of wood frogs April 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Every spring, wood frogs emerge from their hibernation underground and migrate as much as half a mile to their ephemeral breeding habitats, known as vernal pools.

The group will hike up to the vernal pools at the top of the Towner Hill Preserve in Sherman to see wood frogs in action and listen to their chorus of mating calls.

The hike is moderately difficult and includes a short, but steep uphill walk.

Attendees should wear sturdy shoes, bring water and plan for ticks.

The hike will be led by Naromi Land Trust board member and Great Hollow’s naturalist John Foley.

The group will meet at the White Silo Winery parking lot at 32 Route 37 East, then carpool up the street to the Towner Hill Preserve’s trail head.

For more information and RSVP, email jfoley@greathollow.org or the Naromi Land Trust at office@naromi.org.