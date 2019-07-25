Guests to visit Democratic booth at fair

The New Milford Democratic Town Committee will offer several meet and greets with individuals, including Democratic mayoral candidate Tom O’Brien, the slate of municipal candidates and area activists and legislators, at its booth at Village Fair Days July 26-27.

Offerings July 26 will include Town Council candidates David Lawson and Mary Jane Lundgren from 10 a.m. to noon; Planning & Zoning Commision candidates Chris Ludwig and Joe Baker at noon; the Sierra Club with Helen Appelbaum at 1 p.m.; O’Brien from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; O'Brien and Board of Appeals candidate Exiene Lofgren at 3 p.m.; Board of Assessment Appeals candidate Mohammed Karim at 5 p.m.; property values with David Stevenson of Coldwell Banker at 6 p.m.; refugees and immigration talk with Alex Villamil of Action Together CT at 7 p.m.; 7:30 Town Council candidate Jeff Winter at 7:30 p.m.; and O’Brien at 8 p.m.

Offerings July 27 will include Planning & Zoning Commission candidates Chris Green and Joe Baker at 10 a.m.; O’Brien at 11 a.m.; Town Council member Walter Bayer and Board of Education candidate Michele Stawasz at noon; education and finance talk with Tammy McInerney, vice chair of the Board of Ed, Board of Ed candidate Michele Stawasz and Barbara Wolf of the Board of Finance at 12:30 p.m.; State Rep. David Arconti from 1 to 4 p.m.; Moms Demand Action with Julia Taborsak and Michele Stawasz at 1:30 p.m.; O’Brien at 2 p.m.; Town Council and Board of Ed candidates Hilary Ram and Roseann Petruso at 2:15 p.m.; farmer-activist Ben Schwartz regarding Stop Cricket Valley at 3 p.m; Johana Fallart of Mothers Out Front regarding air quality and Cricket Valley at 4 p.m.; Town Council and Zoning Commission candidates Jeff Winter and Irene Skrybailo at 5 p.m.; Danbury Democratic Mayoral Candidate Chris Setaro at 6 p.m.; a special guest at 7 p.m.; and O’Brien at 8 p.m.