Guest speakers visit business group

The NewMilfordBusiness.com group has had visits from a variety of local business folks in recent months.

Guests included, in July, William Pasnau of Pasnau Investment Management, Inc., who offered tips on successful investing techniques, and Dr. Arthur Klein of Family First Chiropractic and Wellness Center, spoke about the benefits of drug-free approaches to healthcare, and in August, Dan Stra of DJ Trivia and Mobile DJing, who entertained the group by leading a round of DJ Trivia, Stephanie Barksdale of LetterPerfect, who talked about her bookkeeping services for small businesses, and Jose Llerna of Optional Realty, LLC, who informed the group about his website development and new techniques for stores on-line for small businesses.

The group meets Wednesdays from 8 to 9 a.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St.