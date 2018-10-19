Guest pastors to visit Merryall Chapel

Merryall Chapel in New Milford will hold two more services this year.

Services will be held at the Chapel Hill Road chapel (www.merryallchapel.org) at 4 p.m., except on Christmas Eve when the service will be at 9 p.m.

Guest pastors will include the Rev. Steve Klots of South Kent School Oct. 21; the Rev. Linda Williams of Salem Covenant Church in Washington Nov. 18; and