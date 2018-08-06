Guest pastors to visit Merryall Chapel

Merryall Chapel in New Milford has announced its services for the year.

Services will be held at the Chapel Hill Road chapel (www.merryallchapel.org) at 4 p.m., except on Christmas Eve when the service will be at 9 p.m.

Guest pastors will include Pastor Alan Freeman of the Connecticut Chaplaincy Aug. 12; the Rev. Jack Gilpin of St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Milford, Sept. 9; the Rev. Steve Klots of South Kent School Oct. 21; the Rev. Linda Williams of Salem Covenant Church in Washington Nov. 18; and