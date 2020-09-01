Gucci Mane named in suit over South Carolina club shooting

CORRECTS THE SOURCE TO KEN RUINARD WITH THE GREENVILLE NEWS - Yellow police tape can be seen outside of the Lavish Lounge in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, July 5, 2020, following a deadly shooting. (Ken Ruinard/The Greenville News via AP) less CORRECTS THE SOURCE TO KEN RUINARD WITH THE GREENVILLE NEWS - Yellow police tape can be seen outside of the Lavish Lounge in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, July 5, 2020, following a deadly shooting. (Ken Ruinard/The ... more Photo: Ken Ruinard, AP Photo: Ken Ruinard, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Gucci Mane named in suit over South Carolina club shooting 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rappers Gucci Mane and Foogiano have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a 23-year-old woman who was fatally shot during a concert at a South Carolina nightclub.

The administrator for the estate of Mykala Bell filed the lawsuit in Greenville County last week, The Greenville News reported Monday.

The mother of two was standing near the stage when gunfire broke out in the early hours of July 5 at Lavish Lounge where Foogiano was performing, according to the lawsuit. Security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson, 51, was also killed and eight others were injured, authorities have said.

Police charged Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, 22, in the shooting and said it appeared to be gang-related.

The lawsuit alleged that Foogiano and attendees who came with him were not patted down before they entered the club and were allowed in with “deadly weapons."

The lawsuit said Gucci Mane was “believed to be” a promoter associated with the performance, though it did not say whether he was present at the event.

It also named Cooper, as well as the club's operating company, its owner and nearly a dozen other unspecified “owners, managers, operators, independent contractors, and/or security companies” accused of negligence for failing to provide adequate surveillance and security, and “permitting criminal activity," among other allegations.

The Greenville News said requests for comment from representatives for Gucci Mane and Foogiano were not immediately returned.