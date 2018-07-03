Guatemalan mom awaits reunion with children taken at border

NEW YORK (AP) — A Guatemalan mother separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border has arrived in New York City to reunite with them.

Yeni Gonzalez said Monday that she's counting the hours until she can "tell them that everything is all right."

A team of volunteers drove the 29-year-old Gonzalez from Arizona after she was released from Eloy Detention Center on Thursday.

A group of parents and artists in the New York area raised money through a crowdfunding campaign to cover her $7,500 bond.

More than 2,000 children were taken from their families in recent weeks and scattered in different states under the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy for crossing the border illegally.

Gonzalez's lawyer says she'll reunite with her children, ages 6, 9 and 11 on Tuesday at an agency that placed them in foster care.