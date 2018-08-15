Growing homeless camp raising health concerns





























In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 photo, Yvonne, 32, sits in the makeshift camp just off of Hiawatha and Cedar Avenues as James Cross, founder of Natives Against Heroin, helps her to smudge, which is a traditional native smoke bath to purify body, mind and spirit with the smoke of burning sage in Minneapolis. The growing homeless encampment near the Little Earth housing project in Minneapolis has caused concern to local health officials and American Indian leaders. Minneapolis police don't plan to remove people from the camp as a spokesman says they instead are focused on helping them with food, water and social services. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A growing homeless encampment near the Little Earth housing project in Minneapolis has caused concern local health officials and American Indian leaders.

The Star Tribune reports the area around the tent camp where about 60 men, women and children live, is rife with hundreds of used needles, garbage and human waste. Despite the health risks, the campers say it's better than the alternatives, which would be sleeping alone under bridges or spending nights in crowded shelters.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation owns the property on which the camp is set. The agency has twice ordered the campers to leave in the past month.

Minneapolis police don't plan to remove people from the camp. A spokesman says they instead are focused on helping them with food, water and social services.

