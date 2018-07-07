Groups vie for sixth and final New Mexico 'racino' license

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Supporters of an effort to bring New Mexico's sixth license for a horse racetrack and casino to Clovis say such a business venture would result in jobs and boost the quality of life in the eastern New Mexico community.

Vision 2020 is one of the groups promoting Clovis as the optimal site for the state's next "racino." The Eastern New Mexico News reports representatives of the Vision 2020 committee made their pitch to local business leaders this week.

The groups are looking at sites on the city's east side and all are estimating similar workforce needs — up to 450 jobs during racing season and as many as 750 jobs during construction.

There's also interest in taking the license to Tucumcari, Raton, Deming or Las Cruces.

Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com