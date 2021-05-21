Skip to main content
Groups urge people to vote in special congressional election

This April 30, 2021 image shows state Rep. Melanie Stansbury at a news conference about erasing a backlog in untested rape evidence kits in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Stansbury, a Democrat, is among the candidates vying for an open congressional seat in New Mexico.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two groups that encourage young people, unmarried women and racial and ethnic minorities to vote are blanketing New Mexico with mailings amid a special congressional election in the Albuquerque area.

The nonprofit Voter Participation Center and Center for Voter Information said Thursday that they have mailed reminders to more than 127,000 registered voters in New Mexico this month to build enthusiasm for the race to fill a congressional seat vacated by Deb Haaland after she became secretary of the U.S. Interior Department under President Joe Biden.

Four candidates have their names on the ballot in the June 1 election, with early voting underway in person and by absentee ballot. They are Democratic state Rep. Melanie Stansbury, Republican state Sen. Mark Moores, Libertarian candidate Chris Manning and independent contender Aubrey Dunn Jr., who previously was elected state land commissioner as a Republican.

Voter Participation Center President Tom Lopach says the groups' effort emphasizes easy steps toward voting.

Democrats account for a dominant 47% of registered voters, versus 28% for Republicans, in the district that encompasses the Albuquerque metro area, rural Torrance County and outlying areas that overlap Indigenous communities, including Sandia Pueblo. In and around Albuquerque, then-President Donald Trump won just 37% of the vote in 2020.

Republican Party leaders have said they sense a rare opportunity to flip the district in a possible low-turnout election and erode the Democratic Party’s 218-212 majority in Congress.