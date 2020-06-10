Groups send 8,000 pounds of dog food to rural Alaska

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Two animal rights groups on Wednesday arranged for a second shipment of dog food to remote Alaska Native villages they say were in dire need of the supplies.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Humane Society of the United States worked together to deliver 8,000 pounds of dog food to Bethel.

The need stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic. Supplies were running low after the two groups provided the same amount of dog food in an April shipment.

Five pallets of dog food were delivered to the western Alaska hub community. From there, Bethel Friends of Canines will distribute the dog food to rural villages in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Officials said in a release that delivery of dog food to rural Alaska has been challenging during the pandemic because of limited supplies and transportation options.