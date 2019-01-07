Groups seek new investigation into Indiana contamination

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Two groups are seeking a federal investigation about why toxic contamination persisted in an Indianapolis suburb decades after it was first discovered.

The Indianapolis Star reports the community group If It Was Your Child and the environmental nonprofit Edison Wetlands Association asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Inspector General in a recent letter for an investigation into contamination in Franklin.

The Associated Press sent an email Monday seeking comment from the EPA press office, since a spokeswoman for Indiana is out of the office due to the partial government shutdown.

The letter says the EPA's handling of the site formerly used by electronics manufacturer Amphenol involved "serious mismanagement." Tests have confirmed groundwater and sewer vapors have cancer-causing chemicals at levels that exceed the Indiana environmental agency's safe limits.

