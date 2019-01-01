Groups raise concerns on abandoned mines, reclamation fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Environmental groups and coal lobbyists say they are both concerned that a recent raid on a coal-mining reclamation fund could leave taxpayers on the hook for millions.

Republican Gov. John Kasich's administration took $5 million from the reclamation fund in response to a significant shortfall in tax revenue in 2017. The Columbus Dispatch reports that Ohio Office of Budget and Management Director Timothy Keen says it was one of 16 funds tapped for more than $114 million that year.

Keen says there is currently no plan to return the $5 million. Federal mining officials argue it could leave taxpayers on the hook for mines that are later abandoned.

The reclamation fund is meant to help fund environmental cleanup in the event that a mine is abandoned.

