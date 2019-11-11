Groups plan to remove dam that blocks fish spawning grounds

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — Environmental groups are planning to remove a 1970s dam in Connecticut that has blocked alewife herring from returning from the ocean to freshwater spawning grounds.

The Day reports that a recently announced $187,000 grant from the Long Island Sound Futures Fund will help pay for the removal of the dam in Alewife Cove along the Waterford-New London line.

The grant was awarded to the Connecticut Fund for the Environment and Save the Sound, which are working on the project with the Alewife Cove Conservancy. The groups will be required to provide $128,000 in matching funds.

The groups say the project will restore three miles (five kilometers) of a migratory corridor that benefits alewife as well as sea lamprey and American eel.

A timeline for the project has not been announced.

