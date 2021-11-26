Group urges Madison officials to keep homeless camp open

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A community group is urging officials in Madison to back off on plans to shut down a homeless encampment in a city park.

City officials have posted notices that camping won’t be allowed in Reindahl Park on Madison's east side after Dec. 6 and all tents, structures and belongings must be removed from the park by Dec. 9. The encampment has seen more than 70 people at times and has been declared unsanitary, unhealthy and unsafe after a number of attacks and overdoses, a stabbing nd a shooting.