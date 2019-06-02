Group trying to save early 1900s western Indiana train depot

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Some residents of a small western Indiana town are working to save the community's century-old train depot.

The Veedersburg Revitalization Association wants the Nickel Plate Depot added to the National Register of Historic Places. The organization is seeking a grant from the Indiana Landmarks historic preservation group to help pay for a rehabilitation plan.

Revitalization association treasurer Sherry Bailey tells the (Crawfordsville) Journal Review that people frequently want to see the depot's interior because it has so much exterior character.

The depot was built in the early 1900s and served passenger trains until 1958 in the town about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. It then was a maintenance facility for freight trains until it was closed in 1988.

