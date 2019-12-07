Group to perform ‘Among Angels’

The Kent Singers will present a holiday concert, “Among Angels,” Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Kent.

The concert will feature Will Todd's work of the same name, alongside Benjamin Britten's “A Ceremony of Carols.”

Also on the program are the “Huron Carol,” arranged by Tom Holcombe, and angelic carols from around the world and across the centuries.

The concert will feature soprano solo vocalists and two harpists and will be conducted by James Knox Sutterfield.

The Kent Singers is a dedicated ensemble of 40-plus singers hailing from Litchfield, Northern Fairfield and Dutchess counties.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, with children under 12 admitted free at the church, located at the intersection of Routes 7 and 341.

For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.