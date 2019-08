Group to hold Open Garden Day

Steep Rock Association in Washington will hold an open garden event at its Judea Garden Aug. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The event will feature refreshments and activities, as well as tips on seed saving and how to enjoy various produce from summer interns Willow Galusha and Elizabeth Grimaldi.

The garden is located at Macricostas Preserve at 124 Christian St.