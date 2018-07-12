Group sets two hikes

The New Milford River Trail Association will offer a series of walks to highlight the beauty of the Housatonic River and its connection to the historic downtown.

A one-mile, family-friendly walk will be held July 13 at 6 p.m., starting in front of town hall on Main Street and featuring the new Young’s Field Riverwalk, and a three-mile, family-friendly - but not compatible for wheelchairs or strollers - at Sega Meadows Park July 28 at 10 a.m., meeting at the south parking lot, located next to Dagwood’s restaurant near Boardman Bridge.

In case of rain, the walks would be canceled.

Additionally, the association has announced its affiliation with Olivia Knight, who represents the Connecticut Chapter of the Sierra Club as a Grassroots Temporary Organizer.

Knight, who graduated from New Milford High School in 2014 and from the University of Connecticut in May with a degree in environmental studies, will work this summer toward encouraging residents and visitors to appreciate the benefits of a riverside greenway, and to gather momentum toward the completion of the New Milford River Trail. Olivia plans to lead both walking tours.

To learn more about the overall plan for the New Milford River Trail, its connection to the Western New England Greenway (a network of bike paths and road routes that runs from Long Island Sound to Canada), or how you can join the effort, visit nmbikewalk.org or follow New Milford River Trail on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.