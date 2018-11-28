Group seeks to restore trust in church after clergy abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — With church leaders under scrutiny for their handling of sexual misconduct by priests, a group of lay people in western New York is focusing on restoring trust in the Roman Catholic church.

The group is planning a public symposium Wednesday evening as part of its Movement to Restore Trust initiative. Canisius College President John Hurley is set to moderate a panel discussion involving clergy and non-clergy panelists. They will explore reforms and discuss what has been done and what should be done to protect the vulnerable.

A follow-up workshop is scheduled for December 8.

The Diocese of Buffalo says it is cooperating with state and federal investigations into clergy abuse. The diocese has publicly identified 78 priests with substantiated claims of child sexual abuse dating back decades.