Group resubmits ballot item to restrict ND lawmakers' action

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A citizen group has resubmitted a proposed ballot measure that aims to restrict the Legislature from making it more difficult for voters to change the North Dakota Constitution.

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger says his office received the proposed petition Tuesday.

Petition chairman Dustin Gawrylow of Bismarck says the original petition submitted in April was withdrawn and rewritten based on suggestions from Jaeger's office.

The Legislature last month approved a resolution that allows lawmakers to vote on an initiated measure following voters' approval. Any initiated measures would go back to voters for final approval if it fails to win lawmakers' endorsement.

Voters must approve that change in 2020.

The proposed ballot measure goes beyond that, restricting the Legislature from changing the state Constitution's "powers granted to the people."